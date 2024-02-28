iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. 42,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.06.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 527,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 453,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,077,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.