iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. 42,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.06.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.
About iShares GNMA Bond ETF
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
