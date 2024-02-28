iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, March 7th

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $427.73 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.53.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.