iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.29

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.29 and last traded at $77.05, with a volume of 94386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

