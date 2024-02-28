iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,236,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,626,184 shares.The stock last traded at $51.09 and had previously closed at $51.20.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.