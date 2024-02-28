iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,236,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,626,184 shares.The stock last traded at $51.09 and had previously closed at $51.20.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
