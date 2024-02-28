iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -3.730–3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.0 million-$865.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.0 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get iRobot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on iRobot

iRobot Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of iRobot

IRBT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $311.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.02. iRobot has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.