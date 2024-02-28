iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.