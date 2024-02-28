IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $286.00 to $297.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. IQVIA traded as high as $252.51 and last traded at $251.73, with a volume of 90680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.84.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average of $212.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

