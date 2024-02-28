Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,450 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $333,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 845,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

