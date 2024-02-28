Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 38,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 261% compared to the typical volume of 10,603 call options.

eBay Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 11,597,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

