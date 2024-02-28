Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $79,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,252 shares of company stock valued at $74,788,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $662.14. 179,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,758. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $670.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $631.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.83. The company has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.