International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.13-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0-701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.16 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

IMXI stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 176,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,724. The firm has a market cap of $674.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3,984.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in International Money Express by 1,870.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in International Money Express by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Money Express by 2,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

