International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.13-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0-701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.16 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on International Money Express
International Money Express Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3,984.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in International Money Express by 1,870.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in International Money Express by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Money Express by 2,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Money Express
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.