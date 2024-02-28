International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

