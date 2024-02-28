International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.10. The stock had a trading volume of 835,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average is $157.33. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.