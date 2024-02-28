Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,059. The firm has a market cap of $901.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,526.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. Interface has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interface by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 1,426,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Interface by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Interface by 86.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

