InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,000 ($76.10) to GBX 7,400 ($93.86) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($81.18) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.49) to GBX 6,100 ($77.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,415 ($81.37).
Get Our Latest Research Report on IHG
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.8 %
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.