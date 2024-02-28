InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,000 ($76.10) to GBX 7,400 ($93.86) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($81.18) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.49) to GBX 6,100 ($77.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,415 ($81.37).

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 8,614.25 ($109.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,499.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,609.39. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,790 ($111.49).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

