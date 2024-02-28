Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $97,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,544,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,393,000 after buying an additional 383,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

