Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NYSE IDN opened at $1.73 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Intellicheck by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

