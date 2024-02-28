Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
NYSE IDN opened at $1.73 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Intellicheck by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.