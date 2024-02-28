Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.24% from the stock’s previous close.

IAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 4,112,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,048. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

