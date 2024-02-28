Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 10.3 %

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 1,332,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,438. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $15,230,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $10,025,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

