Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $242.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $199.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.89.

IBP stock opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $239.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.59.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

