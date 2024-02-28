Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.02. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $194.57. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

