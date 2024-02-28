Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $217.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $185,292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 787,201 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

