Insider Buying: Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 2,000 shares of Fidelity Special Values stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($6,976.15).

Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.9 %

FSV traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 273 ($3.46). The company had a trading volume of 265,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,727. Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 252 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 293.50 ($3.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £884.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,620.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.94.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

