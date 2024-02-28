Insider Buying: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at $37,315,157.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $449.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $63.53.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Clearfield

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clearfield by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.