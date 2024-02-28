IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. 1,327,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.85 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

