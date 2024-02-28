Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 316.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250,349 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $75,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $261.51 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

