Ideal Power (IPWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IPWR opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ideal Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ideal Power by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

