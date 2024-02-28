Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 38534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).
Iconic Labs Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £535,680.00, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.27.
About Iconic Labs
Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.
