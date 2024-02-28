ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.500-15.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.64.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $322.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $323.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 3.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

