ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $325.77

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $325.77 and last traded at $323.58, with a volume of 46534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $322.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Get ICON Public alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ICLR

ICON Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.08 and its 200 day moving average is $262.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.