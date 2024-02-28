ICON (ICX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.40 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. ICON has a market cap of $277.84 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded up 21% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,924,347 coins and its circulating supply is 980,924,334 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,902,975.83551 with 980,901,903.3316336 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26957087 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $15,261,503.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

