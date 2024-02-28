Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.35-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.950 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $13.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 175,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $82,229.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $82,229.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $31,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,623 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

