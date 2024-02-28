Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $9.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.64. 717,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,060. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.