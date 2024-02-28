Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Hudbay Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Hudbay Minerals has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.