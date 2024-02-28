Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $169.15 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $11.49 or 0.00018187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $169.15 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,718,538 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars.

