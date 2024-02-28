Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.97. 1,118,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,633. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.