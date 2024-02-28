Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.50. Holley shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 84,404 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.08 million, a P/E ratio of 160.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Holley by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 65,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,150,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Holley by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Holley by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

