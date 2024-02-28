HitBTC Token (HIT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $166,456.74

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $166,456.74 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

