Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 462.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $80,461.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 400,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,655 shares of company stock worth $3,901,881. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.