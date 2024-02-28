High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.
HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
