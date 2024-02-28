Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

