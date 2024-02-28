Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

