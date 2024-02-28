Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 216.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

