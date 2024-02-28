Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIO. TheStreet cut shares of Helios Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.25.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,407. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 570.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

