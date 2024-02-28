Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.52. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 566,357 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 551,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,913,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,564,000 after buying an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

