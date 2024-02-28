Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.20

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 536363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

