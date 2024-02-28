Head-To-Head Contrast: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) & Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 16.23% N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares 16.79% 9.92% 0.91%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $35.36 million 1.41 $5.74 million $2.10 8.71 Guaranty Bancshares $179.01 million 1.90 $30.04 million $2.55 11.56

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.