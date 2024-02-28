Head-To-Head Comparison: Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) vs. Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) and Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Neumora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 17.37% 12.99% 7.74% Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.97 billion 4.89 $341.30 million $1.51 28.80 Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Qiagen and Neumora Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qiagen and Neumora Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 3 5 0 2.63 Neumora Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Qiagen currently has a consensus target price of $51.69, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Qiagen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qiagen is more favorable than Neumora Therapeutics.

Summary

Qiagen beats Neumora Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease; NMRA-266 for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.