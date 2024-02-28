HC Wainwright Weighs in on SenesTech, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SenesTech in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SenesTech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SenesTech Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SNES opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.49. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.82% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.