HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will earn $6.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.73. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s FY2028 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

CALT opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $663.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.